Death of Sergeant ruled homicide, wife arrested for murder

The wife of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant who died of a gunshot wound to the head has been arrested fo...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The wife of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant who died of a gunshot wound to the head has been arrested for his murder after she initially told police the wound was self-inflicted.

Thirty-five-year-old Shantel Wagner dialed 911 around 11:25 p.m. on June 17 and told police her husband, 44-year-old Sergeant Troy Smith, had shot himself in the head.

Responding officers found Smith in a bedroom of the couple's house on Camelia Lane in Waggaman and transported him to a local hospital, where he died, according to the JPSO.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Smith's gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, and Wagner was arrested for second degree murder on July 11.

Smith joined the JPSO in 2013 and was an instructor at the department's training academy.

