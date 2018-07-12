Clear

Prosecutors detail Manafort's VIP jail life

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team sheds light on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's life in jail just before he is moved to a jail closer to Washington.

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort's July trial in the Eastern District of Virginia should not be postponed as Manafort requested -- and they drop several details about Manafort's extensive contact with the outside world while he's behind bars.

Manafort has had hundreds of phone calls to his lawyers and even more to others from jail and sent emails through his lawyers to outside contacts, special counsel Robert Mueller's team wrote in a new filing. Regarding how he's prepared for trial, prosecutors heard him say on a taped call that he's reviewed all evidence before his trial, met with his lawyers every day and has "all my files like I would at home," the filing says.

"On the monitored prison phone calls, Manafort has mentioned that he is being treated like a 'VIP'," the filing stated.

The filing also gives a few more details about the "solitary confinement" conditions Manafort's attorneys previously described -- making it sound like he's had a far easier living situation than other jail inmates.

Prosecutors says he is being held in a private living unit larger than where other inmates stay that has its own bathroom, shower, telephone and workspace, and he has a laptop with an extension cord he can use daily in his room at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia. Manafort doesn't have to wear a prison jumpsuit, the filing adds.

Manafort has even used a workaround, prosecutors allege, to send more emails than he's allowed on the laptop he has in jail.

To send those extra emails, he "reads and composes emails on a second laptop that is shuttled in and out of the facility by his team. When the team takes the laptop from the jail, it reconnects to the internet and Manafort's emails are transmitted," the filing stated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

