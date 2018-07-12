Clear

Scientists find major breakthrough in Alzheimer's research

Scientists in Dallas have made a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's.After four years, researc...

Scientists in Dallas have made a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's.

After four years, researchers have discovered the exact point at which a healthy protein linked to Alzheimer's becomes toxic -- but has not yet affected the brain. The study comes out of UT Southwestern Medical Center's Peter O'Donnell Jr Brain Institute.

Scientists are calling it the 'big bang' of Alzheimer's. The disease remains one of the most devastating conditions in the world, affecting more than 5,000,000 people in North America alone.

Efforts are underway to develop a treatment that would make the diagnosis usable in curing the disease.

