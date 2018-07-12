Clear

NOAA's dive off Outer Banks wildlife refuge captures dramatic video

Video collected during Dive 16 of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Okeanos Windows to the Deep 2...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Video collected during Dive 16 of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Okeanos Windows to the Deep 2018 exploration shows a fish snatching another fish mid-swim.

Scroll for more content...

The dive was conducted approximately 25 miles off Pea Island in the Outer Banks.

The footage gives researchers the rare opportunity to document a predation event in the deep sea, while highlighting the trophic links between animals that live in the water column with those that live on the seafloor.

This video highlights a benthic fish dwelling in a burrow, snatching a large midwater fish with quill worms as onlookers.

This burrowing fish was hard for scientists to identify at first, as it resembles both an offshore toadfish and a wrymouth. However, freezing the video just before the attack, you can see three of the photophores that scientists can use to help determine the species of fish.

According to the NOAA, during Dive 16, the specimen was far enough out of its burrow that the photophores under the eye and along the lateral line were clearly visible, allowing for confirmation of identification: an Atlantic Midshipman, Porichthys plectrodon. These fish are sit-and-wait ambush predators, like anglers and lizardfishes, and have some of the fastest strikes of any fishes – so fast that it takes super-slow motion video to actually see what is happening.

The victim for this predator was a water column fish, a barracuda in the family Paralepididae, identifiable based on the big eye and long straight jaws with straight gape. It is interesting that this fish appeared damaged before being eaten – mucus coat frayed and a strip of skin dragging along the side of the body.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness