Clear

Whitefish man stabbed to death, son accused of deliberate homicide

A Whitefish man is dead after a brutal stabbing.His son was arrested in connection with the incident and is no...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Whitefish man is dead after a brutal stabbing.

Scroll for more content...

His son was arrested in connection with the incident and is now being held a murder charge. That suspect has been identified as Tanner Hosek, 26.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says deputies were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the Whitefish area at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. It was a witness who reported the incident after seeing a struggle between two men outside a residence on Wilderness Lane.

Deputies arrived to find a man -- later identified as Eric Kevin Hosek -- dead after sustaining several stab wounds. Eric's son Tanner, who also lived at the residence, was found at the scene.

He was taken to North Valley Hospital in Whitefish to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Flathead County jail in Kalispell. Tanner Hosek is initially being held for deliberate homicide pending the filing of formal charges.

"We are not sure exactly right now why this occurred or exactly what happened," Sheriff Curry said. "We, of course, have one story and our detectives are working on the investigation trying to piece it together."

Sheriff Curry says more details about the incident will be released when they become available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness