Cat recovering after being seriously injured with firecracker

A cat, seriously injured, after Richland County Humane officials say someone set off a firecracker inside her....

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A cat, seriously injured, after Richland County Humane officials say someone set off a firecracker inside her.

" We have no words," humane officials wrote on their Facebook page. "We need all your good thoughts and vibes for her. We aren't sure if she will make it, it depends on the extent of the damage."

The cat, named Katy P, is at Phillips Animal Hospital in Mansfield.

A veterinarian told Fox 8 Tuesday the cat had surgery Monday and is doing better. The veterinarian said it will be several days before they will be able to determine the extent of her injuries.

Officials say the cat lived in the PineBridge apartment complex on E. Cook Rd.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cat's medical expenses can call (419)-526-4212.

They can also be made through PayPal or at the shelter, which is located at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.

