Dixon protests planned over vice mayor's 'straight pride' month column

Protesters are expected to converge outside Dixon's city hall for the first council meeting since the town's vice mayor made comments in a local newspaper describing gay and lesbian individuals as fairies.

"I'm embarrassed and ashamed of him and hope our other elected leaders can see their way to censuring him for what he's done," said Dixon resident Mary Taylor, hours before Tuesday's meeting.

Dixon Vice Mayor Ted Hickman sparked what one council member described as "an international uproar" when he penned a column for an independent local newspaper last month.

In the article, Hickman urged readers to remember July as "SPAM...Straight Pride American Month." In pushing to celebrate "our month," Hickman wrote:

"We ARE different from them...We work, have families (and babies we make) enjoy and love the company (and marriage) of the opposite sex and don't flaunt our differences dressing up like faries (sic)..."

KCRA has attempted to contact Hickman for further comment, but has not been successful.

However, Hickman did offer a caveat in his article to anyone who viewed his newspaper column as anti-gay.

"Now before anyone gets their pantyhose in a knot, this is not really anti anything, instead it's pro-family; and proud to be a straight American, and me expressing a private opinion...So there!"

According to city council members, residents and social media posts, protesters are expected to gather at Dixon's city hall before Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting.

"I know I want to be heard," said Taylor.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at 600 E A Street.