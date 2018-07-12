Clear

Drunk man arrested for trespassing at airport

For the second time in nearly two weeks, a man was arrested for trespassing at Hartsfield Jackson International Airpo...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the second time in nearly two weeks, a man was arrested for trespassing at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Atlanta Police say E'Donis T. Andrews was seen walking along an access road that surrounds the airfield at 2 a.m.

Andrews appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, but was arrested without incident. Police say the 22-year-old did not provide information on how he gained access to the secure area.

However,noticeable minor cuts were seen on Andrews body, which were treated by Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel.

Atlanta Police is working to determine how the breach occurred.

He is currently being held in Clayton County Jail and facing one charge of criminal trespass.

An APD spokesperson said, "Security at the world's busiest airport is of the utmost importance, There is no higher priority than making sure our passengers, employees and contractors at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport are safe.

Despite the fact than an individual made his way past the perimeter fence, our multi-layered security approach and response worked exactly the way it's supposed to and immediately mitigated any threat.

Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of getting the call and apprehended the suspect without incident."

On June 29, a nearly naked man was taken into custody after climbing a fence and attempting to board a plane on the taxiway.

Released surveillance footage showed Jhryin Jones scaling the fence and running towards an aircraft, jumping on the wing and pounding on windows.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness