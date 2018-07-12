Milwaukee Police: Day care worker arrested for child neglect following abuse complaint of 8-month-old

Milwaukee Police arrested a daycare worker for child neglect in regards to a child abuse allegation that happened at a daycare near Appleton and Burleigh.

Scroll for more content...

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with CBS 58 News for more information on this developing story.

------

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A mother claims a Milwaukee day care abused her eight-month-old infant.

Rahzeena Hamilton says employees at Harvest Learning Center near Appleton and Burleigh called her Friday morning to say her son, Judale Monroe, was having an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite.

When Hamilton got there, she says it looked like Monroe had been dragged on concrete.

Monroe had bruises, scrapes, bite marks and his head was swollen.

"I just felt like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest," Hamilton said. "My whole world ended."

She says employees gave her blank stares when she protested that her son hadn't been bitten by a mosquito.

She's not satisfied with their explanation.

"All you have is 'I don't know.' How would that make any mother feel? What can you say?" Hamilton said. "That's embarrassing. That hurts."

CBS 58 visited the facility and an employee closed the door in a reporter's face as soon as he said he worked for CBS 58.

Outside was a woman with Child Protective Services, as well as a Milwaukee police officer. MPD has confirmed it's investigating the child abuse allegations.

Multiple messages from CBS 58 to the daycare went unanswered.

Hamilton says she's received only a single text from Harvest's owner, and that's unacceptable to her.

"I want her to see my frustration," Hamilton said. "I want her to see the hurt in my eyes, what I went through on the floor crying, holding my son while they got tubes hooked up to him. I want her to feel like I feel."

Doctors told Monroe's family the boy has no head injuries. He was discharged from Children's Hospital Friday and is now home.

The state has found 16 violations of health and safety standards at Harvest Learning Center in the last three years.