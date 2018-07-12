Clear

Trump official: Separations are saving lives

CNN's Wolf Blitzer pushed back on Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and asked why the Trump administration can't meet the federal court-ordered deadline to reunify all separated migrant families.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that his department was performing "one of the great acts of American generosity and charity" in its care of immigrant children.

Repeatedly pressed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" about why HHS won't allow media cameras into facilities housing children, Azar said, "We have nothing to hide about how we operate these facilities."

"It is one of the great acts of American generosity and charity, what we are doing for these unaccompanied kids who are smuggled into our country or come across illegally," Azar added.

The Trump administration has faced international outcry since it implemented a "zero tolerance" immigration policy that resulted in thousands of undocumented families separated at the border, criticism that only intensified amid a snail's pace of reunifying those families.

Physicians' groups have criticized any practice of separating children from their parents as potentially causing lifelong damage.

In the interview, Azar praised the workers and facilities housing the children. The facilities mostly house children who came to the US by themselves, as well as children separated from parents at the border.

"These are groups of the most well-meaning, altruistic individuals," he said. "These kids are happy, they are loved, they are cared for, it is a compassionate environment."

Azar said HHS reunited fewer than half of the eligible separated migrant families in its care by a court-ordered deadline Tuesday because it is thoroughly reviewing each case to verify that parents are not dangerous and are actually the parents of the children in question.

"Our central mission is protecting child welfare while still reuniting families," he said.

Azar dodged multiple questions from Blitzer about why the reunifications were taking so long, given that many of the children may have been in custody for months.

As of late Tuesday evening, 38 of 102 children identified for the deadline had been reunified with their parents, according to administration officials. Another 27 were determined to be ineligible for reunifications yet, and the remainder were awaiting family verification, background checks or for parents who have already been deported to be found.

The children who are addressed under the Tuesday deadline are all under age 5 and have been held by the government for weeks or months after being separated from their parents.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness