Clear

Audio of 911 Bomb Threats Released

The district attorney's office in Monroe County is asking for the public's help in identifying the voice of whoever t...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The district attorney's office in Monroe County is asking for the public's help in identifying the voice of whoever threatened to blow up the county courthouse.

Scroll for more content...

The district attorney released the recordings of two calls, hoping someone recognizes a voice.

"Lackawanna 911, where is your emergency?"

"I have placed a bomb in the Monroe County Courthouse. It is going to go off at 11:15."

Back in May, the Lackawanna County 911 Center got two threatening calls, one from Old Forge stating that there was a bomb at the Luzerne County Courthouse. Moments later, a second 911 call from north Scranton stated that there was a bomb at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Then, detectives believe a call from last month was placed from the area of Dickson City in Lackawanna County.

On Monday, for the third time in three months, another phoned-in bomb threat forced officials to close the Monroe County Courthouse.

Investigators say this call came from the East Stroudsburg area.

"911 where is your emergency?"

"There four bombs inside and five more in the surroundings attorney offices, good luck."

One thing is clear: these threats are causing a disruption to workers at the courthouse.

Investigators don't know if the threats are connected. If you recognize the voices on those calls, get in touch with detectives in the Monroe County district attorney's office.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness