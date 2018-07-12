Clear

MCSO: Veteran arrested after claims he wired RV with explosives

A man is in custody after he called a law enforcement hot line Tuesday morning and claimed he had wired a trailer hom...

A man is in custody after he called a law enforcement hot line Tuesday morning and claimed he had wired a trailer home with explosives, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said.

But authorities found no explosive devices other than commercial fireworks when they searched an RV on Linda Smith Drive in Theodore, where Sheriff's Office deputies responded.

The man, 34-year-old Anthony Smith Jr., was taken into custody at a different location, said MCSO Capt. Paul Burch. He was arrested at Knollwood Apartments on Knollwood Drive in Mobile by the Mobile Police Department, Burch said.

He said deputies blocked traffic to Linda Smith Drive in Theodore, and they also evacuated nearby residents. After searching Smith's RV, authorities gave the "all clear" to area residents.

"We are glad that everyone is safe, but this has been a huge drain on emergency services," Burch said.

He said Smith did not give a reason during his phone call for claiming to wire his home with explosives.

Smith is being charged with making a terrorist threat, Burch said.

At one point Smith was taken to that location by officers so he could assist authorities there.

Smith, who is a veteran, has an arrest history for domestic violence, robbery and having a weapon on school grounds, Burch said.

