Drake breaks Beatles' 54-year-old record

Drake has 7 singles in Billboard's top 10. That's enough to topple The Beatles' longstanding record of 5 simultaneous top 10 singles.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 10:51 AM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Yesterday" a longstanding record from The Beatles felt the sting of a "Scorpion."

Drake's "Scorpion" album set a record by posting seven simultaneous singles on Billboards Top 10.

That toppled The Beatles record of five singles set in 1964. Billboard notes the band remains "the only act to monopolize the Hot 100's entire top five in a week."

Drake's rankings are as follows: "Nice for What" at No. 1; "Nonstop" at No. 2; "God's Plan" at No. 4; "In My Feelings" at No. 6; "I'm Upset" at No. 7; "Emotionless" at No. 8; and "Don't Matter to Me," featuring Michael Jackson, at No. 9.

And that's not his only success.

The rapper broke his own record of most singles charting in the Hot 100 with 27 -- including all 25 tracks from "Scorpion."

All of this comes on the heels of Drake also notching a streaming record.

Drake's 'Scorpion' breaks record with one billion streams

His record label Republic Records announced this week that "Scorpion," Drake's fifth album, has crossed the one billion mark in total streams - a first for an album in its first week.

Over on the Billboard charts Drake also surpassed the late Michael Jackson as the artist with the most Hot 100 Top 10s in his career among solo males.

Drake currently has a career total of 31 to Jackson's 30 with the late King of Pop's 30th being his appearance on Drake's new single, "Don't Matter to Me."

