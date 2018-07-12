Clear

Protesters arrested, accused of assaulting officer at ICE office

Two protesters were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Federal Protective Service officer outside an ICE office in...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two protesters were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Federal Protective Service officer outside an ICE office in southwest Portland.

Scroll for more content...

An FPS spokesman said officers responded to the building on Southwest Macadam Avenue on Monday after reports that protesters were tearing down police tape separating the protesters from federally protected property.

The spokesman said officers were confronted by a large group of protesters after one crossed onto federal property. The situation was described as heated and an FPS spokesman said an officer was assaulted.

Two suspects were arrested, but their names have not been released.

Pepper spray was used by the FPS officers during the incident.

The "Occupy ICE PDX" group released a statement Monday saying federal agents were attempting to "raid" the camp.

The protesters said they will remain at the site until their demands are met, including the Portland City Council revoking ICE's permit for the Macadam building and the city of Portland ending all connections with the Department of Homeland Security.

An encampment began forming outside the building last month to protest the separation of families as part of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy. ICE closed the office for days, citing "safety concerns."

By the end of the month, officers cleared the encampment that was on federal land around the building. Campers, however, remain on city-owned land in the area.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness