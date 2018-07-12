Clear

Veteran fired from VA job, says it's payback for disability dispute

Two-time war veteran Eric Carter told News 4 the last thing he was expecting to see during the week of Independence D...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two-time war veteran Eric Carter told News 4 the last thing he was expecting to see during the week of Independence Day was a letter from the Office of Veterans Affairs seeking his termination.

Scroll for more content...

"I think it's awful, I really think it's awful that you can't come to work and work in an environment that you serve your country for," said Carter.

He says the in the last six months he's been careful at work.

"I've gone through so many changes trying to prevent this here," said Carter.

We told you back in December Carter hired an attorney to fight a shift change at the Jefferson Barracks Branch where he works.

The custodian said because of his medical condition, agoraphobia, he's unable to be around a lot of people, and has to work the night shift.

He won that battle, at least he thought so, until he got letters stating grounds of termination. The letters allege he went AWOL, taking improper leave and dressing out of uniform.

Carter and he and his attorney feels this is payback.

"As long as I'm in their reach, it gives them the opportunity to do what they want to do to me," Carter said.

They say the days in question, Carter did not go AWOL but requested to take medical leave.

"Any time that I call in, it's for legit reasons," he said.

News 4 reached out to the Office of Veteran Affairs, who said they can't comment because they are still reviewing the case.

For now, Carter says he's trying to remain positive.

"You back a dog against a wall and he'll strike out at you," he said. "I don't want to do none of that, all I want to do is be left alone," said Carter.

Cater and his attorney will have a hearing Wednesday with members of the VA to discuss the situation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness