Man stranded on tree branch rescued during storm

A man was left stranded on a tree branch at the Salt River in the middle of a chaotic monsoon storm that hit the Phoe...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was left stranded on a tree branch at the Salt River in the middle of a chaotic monsoon storm that hit the Phoenix area Monday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a man who was standing on a tree branch in the river bottom near Central Avenue south of Interstate 17 around 6 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The man said he was camping in the area when the water began to move very fast.

"From 2 inches of water that I usually walk through, just that little campground I had, or campsite, went up to 8 foot (sic) that fast," said Jeff. "Out of nowhere, man, it just rose."

Jeff said he was camping in the area because he's homeless. He saw the rain coming and began to pack his bags but couldn't get out fast enough.

Crews were eventually able to rescue him without any injuries, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

