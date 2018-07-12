England manager creates spike in waistcoat sales

Scroll for more content...

Yes, we're in the midst of World Cup madness, but Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus might be the only thing that could upstage sports' greatest event. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. NATO summit

Breakfast get-togethers before NATO meetings are usually photo ops: world leaders smiling and making nice. Not while Donald Trump is President. During his breakfast today with NATO's Secretary General, Trump immediately laid into Jens Stoltenberg while the press was in the room, telling him that NATO allies still don't pay enough toward defense spending and that "Germany is a captive of Russia" because it buys energy from the country.

Stoltenberg, trying to maintain a face of NATO unity, stressed that the alliance, despite some differences, is "stronger together than apart." Trump wasn't moved by that at all and repeated his grievances. We can probably expect more of the same from the President when he arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels later this morning for the meet-and-greet with fellow NATO leaders.

2. Pfizer

Looks like Pfizer will put price hikes on multiple drugs on hold after pressure from President Trump. The pharmaceutical company raised prices on almost three dozen drugs last week. Trump blasted that decision Monday via Twitter and said Tuesday he'd talked with Pfizer's CEO about it. Then, the company announced it would hold off on the price hike, promising to wait for the Trump administration to work on its plan to overhaul the pharmaceutical supply chain.

3. Obamacare

The Trump administration continues to chip away at the Affordable Care Act. It's once again slashing funding for the program that pays "navigators," usually from non-profit and community groups, to help people sign up. The government will only provide $10 million for the program for this fall, compared with $36 million last year and $63 million in 2016. The administration said the navigators are not effective; last year, it broadened the chances for private sector agents and brokers to assist consumers. Obamacare's advertising budget was cut as well, by 90%. Open enrollment for 2019 coverage begins in November.

4. Thailand cave rescue

Happy endings seem so rare these days. Maybe that's why it feels like the whole world is reveling in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from that flooded cave in northern Thailand. The 13 are now recovering in the hospital. They're in good condition, doctors say, and each boy lost about 4 pounds during the long ordeal. They didn't eat any food in the nine days before they were found and drank from the cave's murky water. So far, the boys have talked to their relatives through a glass partition because doctors want to reduce the risk of infection. They'll be in the hospital for at least a week.

5. Sex addiction

The World Health Organization, fresh off criticism over adding gaming disorders to its list of mental health disorders, also added sex addiction to the list -- and that's now stirring more controversy. It's the first time compulsive sexual behavior has been classified as a mental health disorder on the International Classification of Diseases. But not all clinicians believe it should be there. They're not convinced that sex is truly addictive and view the label as potentially shaming.

