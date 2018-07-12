State lists autism as condition treatable by medical marijuana

As the state has increased the number of conditions that qualify to be treated by medical marijuana, near the top of that list is autism.

Scroll for more content...

This is a huge breakthrough for parents who have had trouble finding effective treatments for their kids.

"I was a little fearful that she wasn't going to sign it and I'm so thankful that she did," said Amie Carter.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is adding 11 new conditions to the list of illnesses that can legally be treated by medical marijuana, one of which is autism.

Carter has an 11-year-old son named Jayden.

Jayden has autism and his mom said he's had major issues with behavior in the past sometimes even becoming violent.

But because Jayden suffers from other medical conditions.

He was able to take cannabis oil and what it did for his autism and violent outbursts blew his mother away.

"My son almost ended up in the juvenile detention center at 9-years-old because of cannabis oil. He hasn't any encounters with police in over a year, it changed our lives," Carter said.

Carter said Jayden's reaction and overall behavior did a 180 and after seeing these positive changes, she became a part of the state-wide push to add autism to that list of conditions petitioning LARA.

She said this treatment can and will change lives and is happy that others in similar situations, like her sons, now have the option.

"It is definitely opening the doors to be able to help many, many families," Carter said. "I honestly feel like it saved my son's life as well as my family's. We were under such great stress on a day to day basis, it was a tough situation. It's just mind-blowing."

Autism is just one of 11 new conditions added to the list.

Some others include Parkinson's disease, Tourette's syndrome, Arthritis, OCD, chronic pain, and colitis.