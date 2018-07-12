Clear

Family moving after apartment ceiling falls on their son

A couple living in the Nutbush area say the ceiling collapsed on their 8-year-old son, and it's just one of the many ...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A couple living in the Nutbush area say the ceiling collapsed on their 8-year-old son, and it's just one of the many reasons they're fed up with their living conditions at the Villages at Harrison Creek apartments.

For five months, and since signing a lease, Dariun Wright says he's had the worst apartment experience ever.

"The whole apartment that we stay in, we're the only people staying there in the whole duplex. I should've known something then," he said.

He lives in the back of the Villages at Harrison Creek Apartments and says his family lives next door to mold, broken glass and vacant apartments. And what happened Friday has wright packing his bags.

"I would rather be living in a motel than be living here."

Photos show his 8-year-old son with a neck brace on, after his parents say parts of the ceiling fell on him while he was taking a bath.

"He got bruised up real bad, his arm and stuff swelled up like that, the manager came around and took pictures of the wall and that was it," Wright said.

They say they've had leaks in their apartment ceiling for months and this may have spread to their bathroom.

Before we could even try to get in touch with anyone from the complex to possibly get more information about what's being done to fix it, we were asked to leave by security.

The Wright family is still living with the hole in the apartment so, although they don't plan to stay, the family says they hope nothing like this - or even something more dangerous - happens to someone else's child.

WREG was just at these apartments a month ago because of sewage problems.

Residents tell me there is not a maintenance person, which is why they say problems are not fixed immediately.

