Clear

Patients in limbo after vandals hit air conditioning unit at medical center

A local hairdresser's surgery turned into a financial nightmare after the location of her operation suddenly changed ...

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 9:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 9:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A local hairdresser's surgery turned into a financial nightmare after the location of her operation suddenly changed last week.

Scroll for more content...

Toni Miller is recovering after having knee surgery. We heard about this story because Miller's daughter works at Channel 13.

"It's been so bad that I can't even work," said Miller.

Her job is grueling. As a hairdresser, Miller spends hours on her feet each day.

After a lot of pain, the mother of three scheduled to have an operation on July 6th at Desert Orthopaedic Center near Desert Inn and Eastern.

She says the fees hiked nearly eight times when the operation was moved from the center to the hospital.

"It ended up being almost 1,600 dollars, instead of 213 dollars," said Miller.

The director of the center tells 13 Action News the move was necessary because vandals hit the air conditioning units on July 4th. As a result, parts of the center were sizzling. Staff worked to relocate patients and expedite care.

Miller says the problem is the price of her surgery spiked as a result. When she was notified of this change at the hospital, Miller says it was too late to turn back.

"I don't make any money if I'm sitting at home," she said.

The hairdresser had already cleared her calendar. She says she was anxious to have the surgery, recover, and get back to work.

According to Miller, doctors said the vandals were copper crooks. Copper theft is a crime we've seen across the valley for years.

"When they steal copper, they're not just affecting the businesses," said Miller, "but they're affecting all of these patient's lives."

Miller says she hopes she won't be on the hook for the extra cash caused by the relocation of the surgery. The center tells 13 Action News they'll with patients to offset the surprise costs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness