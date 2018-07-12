Subway surfer's dangerous train ride caught on video

A subway surfer's daring ride on a C train in Brooklyn has gone viral.

"Living in New York for 17 years, I've seen a bunch of wild things, but this is one of the most wild things I've ever seen," Matthew Beary, who posted the video on Instagram, told PIX11 News.

Beary said he saw the daredevil at about 8:30 a.m. on June 6 at the Clinton-Washington Avenues stop. When the man missed the train, he grabbed on to the door outside. Beary began recording the video seconds after the train moved.

"I was very concerned that he was going to possibly fall off and I felt weird taking the video," Beary said. "It was just sort of like spur-of-the-moment, take a camera out not knowing what was happening, but realizing as I'm taking this video that this guy is clearly hanging on."

Beary said the man survived the trip and made it to the next stop at Lafayette Avenue. It appears he either exited the station or entered a different car.

Subway surfing, also known as skylarking, is illegal, dangerous and should not be attempted.

Strange stories from the underground are a part of life in New York City.

Riders have stories of weird and wild intersections, subway performers, rats and unique passengers.

Recently, people have been sharing reports of train cars without air conditioning.