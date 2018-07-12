Clear

Son says airlines mistreated deaf parents

A Colorado couple on their way to celebrate their grandson's first birthday are accusing Frontier Airlines of mistrea...

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Colorado couple on their way to celebrate their grandson's first birthday are accusing Frontier Airlines of mistreating them because they are deaf.

Scroll for more content...

Their son, Nikolay Filatov, reached out to Denver7 after his parents' flight was canceled and they had trouble at the ticket counter. His parents are deaf and need a sign language interpreter to communicate.

"But no one would explain why, what, how to go about rescheduling a ticket. They just kept shoving her off and shoving her off," said Filatov as he talked about his mom attempting to get help.

Filatov said there was confusion and a breakdown in communication when his parents went to the ticket counter. He ended up getting on the phone with an employee in an attempt to ask for an interpreter.

According to Filatov, the person replied, "Well we don't have one."

When Denver7 reached out to The Denver International Airport, a spokesperson said an on-call interpreter is available and can be reached through a video call at all times. She added that Frontier Airlines should've known to contact customer service.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement:

Frontier Airlines takes the needs of all customers seriously. The passengers did not identify as having a disability, as is required, when they made their reservation. After becoming aware of their disability, every effort was made to assist them in keeping with Federal regulations and company policy. A variety of options were presented, including a refund, vouchers for future travel on Frontier, or accommodation on another airline. The passengers chose to receive a refund and $500 each in Frontier travel.

The airline tried to communicate with his parents using a pen and paper, but there was another communication barrier. His parents are originally from Russia and could not understand what the employee was writing.

"They were discriminated against. This failure to provide effective communication falls under the definition of discrimination," said Amy Robertson, Co-Executive Director of the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center.

Robertson said what happened to the couple is illegal under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Air Carrier Access Act.

"That shows just a deep ignorance of the law that is very unfortunate with Frontier," said Robertson.

Filatov said his parents are scared to fly Frontier again and have not rescheduled the flight. They ended up missing their grandson's first birthday party.

"They were low-class citizens because they had a disability," said Filatov.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness