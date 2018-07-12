Clear

Local teen headbutts concussions with invention

"It's really quite remarkable for a 13-year-old," Jennifer Bishara said about her daughter, Abby.Abby Bishara ...

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"It's really quite remarkable for a 13-year-old," Jennifer Bishara said about her daughter, Abby.

Scroll for more content...

Abby Bishara has played soccer since she can remember. It's a dangerous sport for female athletes like herself. They suffer concussions at double the rate of their male counterparts.

"So I thought: Why not solve a problem in my every day life?" Abby recalled.

And that's exactly what this soon-to-be high school freshman is trying to do--with the help of a concussion- sensory headband she invested dubbed, 'Corona'.

What exactly is Corona? Well, let's say I headbutt the ball. It'll hit off of a sensor on the headband and that in turn, send a frequency to the app. That app will then send an alert to a parent, coach or trainer.

"After that, you can see how strong the hit was and how many hits during the game," Abby added.

And her invention is getting a lot of notice. She became involved in ProjectCSGIRLS--a place for middle school girls who have a passion for S.T.E.M.---or science, technology, engineering and math. She entered Corona in their national contest.

"Last year I entered the contest and I was a semi-finalist. I tweaked it over the year and I reentered it and became a national finalist," she said.

Abby even had the chance the work alongside two PhD students from The University at Buffalo. As for what the future holds--Abby hopes to soon patent her invention and continue computer coding more designs...going where relatively few women have gone before.

"There's a lack of females in the industry of engineering and in coding, so I think it's cool to see that our future is going to be okay."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness