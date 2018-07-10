Clear
Did Sacha Baron Cohen punk Dick Cheney?

"Sign my waterboard," says Sacha Baron Cohen to Dick Cheney. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports Cohen's back with a new show.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:11 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sacha Baron Cohen is starring in a new Showtime series that debuts this Sunday.

"Who Is America?" marks Cohen's return to television after more than a decade away. The half-hour satirical series has been in the works for over the past year, Showtime said in a press release on Monday.

The seven-episode series will "explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation," Showtime said in its announcement.

"Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness," David Nevins, Showtime's CEO, said in a statement. "He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of 'gotcha' moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics."

Cohen has been teasing the show for the past week on social media.

The comedian tweeted out an old clip of Donald Trump calling Cohen a "third rate character." The clip also shows Trump telling Cohen to "go to school, learn about being funny." The clip ends with the words, "Sacha graduates soon" before a logo for Trump University pops up on screen.

Cohen tweeted out another tease on Sunday in which he appears to be interviewing former Vice President Dick Cheney. The brief video ends with Cohen having Cheney sign a "waterboard kit."

Cohen has made a name for himself by creating outrageous characters in unusual situations. He won a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical for his 2006 mockumentary "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

