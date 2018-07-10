Clear
Resident, pilot killed in helicopter crash

The pilot of a helicopter and a 91-year-old resident of a building the aircraft hit were the only two fatalities in a...

The pilot of a helicopter and a 91-year-old resident of a building the aircraft hit were the only two fatalities in a Sunday crash.

Virginia State Police confirmed the second death was the pilot but the identification of that pilot as not been released. The 91-year-old has been identified as Jean Danylko.

Danylko's family released a statement via State Police Monday:

Jean Danylko was 91 years old when she died July 8, 2018. Born in 1926 in Norwalk, CT, she was an avid reader and a world traveler. She worked as a secretary to the president of PBS, Bruce Christensen. Bruce and his family still send Christmas gifts to Jean every year, after 20 years of retirement. Jean lived alone, very independently, and still did weekly volunteer work at the Williamsburg Senior Center. She exercised regularly in a class at the Williamsburg Community Center and she was a long time member at St. Olaf Catholic Church. Jean only had one son, but had a large family of step children and great grand children, who all called her "Grandma Jean". Generous and thoughtful, Jean was well-loved and admired by all who knew her.

There were no other injuries reported although there are 10 units in the building that was hit, the NTSB said.

There is no word on where the helicopter was headed at this time and although it is not known for sure, the NTSB said they think it may have been a private aircraft.

Right now in the investigation they are gathering perishable things that could change over time like tracks and the condition of components from the crash.

The NTSB said witnesses are asked to come forward with information by emailing witness@ntsb.gov.

Another investigation report should come from the NTSB in about 10-14 days.

