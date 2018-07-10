Clear
Woman injured by razor blade found stuck in Walmart shopping cart handle

East Windsor police are investigating after a razor blade was found stuck in the handle of a shopping cart at Walmart on Sunday.

A woman posted about it on Facebook after she cut her finger on the razor that was stuck in the shopping cart she had at Walmart.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, who did not want to go on camera, said "I turned my cart around to go down an aisle and then I caught something on the underside of the handle. I didn't know until later that it was actually a blade."

She went to the doctor to get it looked at.

"The officers responded and they were able to identify a razor blade that was in the handle of a shopping cart," said East Windsor Det. Sgt. Matthew Carl.

The officers, as well as the Walmart staff, checked all of the other shopping carts and found no others with razor blades.

Police said they do not know if it was intentionally stuck in the handle, but they say it is hard to believe otherwise.

"In this day and age with people that do different types of things, unfortunately this is one of those things that somebody could have done maliciously just for the intent of harming another person," Carl said.

In the meantime, shoppers at Walmart found the news disturbing, especially Dr. Katherine Mashey, who is a retired foot surgeon.

"That's a number 11, that's a surgical razor," Mashey said.

She immediately recognized it to be a surgical blade, usually used for taking out stitches.

"Using a surgical blade is frightening to me because one, somebody got their hands on it, too, to put it in to cause injury, then I question is there contamination, HIV, hepatitis b, c. So that's a very scary thing," she said.

East Windsor police said they will be looking at surveillance video inside and outside the store to see if that can provide any clues as to who might be responsible.

