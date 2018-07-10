Clear
Family juggles medical expenses after baby gets life-saving heart transplant

Marian and Leelan Ennis' daughter Nevaeh wasn't even six months old when they were told she needed a heart transplant...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marian and Leelan Ennis' daughter Nevaeh wasn't even six months old when they were told she needed a heart transplant.

"The function of her heart was so poor, there was not point of recovery," Marian said.

Nevaeh had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, an irreversible heart condition with symptoms that can be hard to spot in children.

"As much as you're ready for your daughter to get a heart you have to really consider the fact that somebody has to lose a child for your child to live," Leelan said.

With help from a group that's specifically designed to bring financial assistance to families waiting on life saving procedures, Nevaeh was able to get the transplant she needed.

"The Children's Organ Transplant Association has found people who would donate," Marian said. "Just amazing people who have come together."

Since the transplant, Nevaeh has been on the road to recovery. And don't let this cute face fool you, she's a tough one...

"Nevaeh is heaven spelled backwards," Marian said. "I think it was God telling us that was the name she was chosen to have."

