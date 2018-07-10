Residents are beginning to return to their homes in Alpine after the West Fire tore through the area, scorching hundreds of acres and destroying dozens of homes.
In total, the blaze burned 505 acres and destroyed 34 homes and 22 other buildings, including a commercial structure.
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 92 percent contained. The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday off Interstate 8 and West Willows Road.
The flames quickly spread to the Alpine Community. Two firefighters were also injured in the blaze. The first suffered slight burns to the face while the second suffered heat-related injuries.
The West Fire wasn't like most fires that have torn through San Diego and was scattered between homes and over hills, said Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser.
Crews remained on scene over the weekend as triple-digit heat plagued the area.
Cal Fire said late Sunday evening that they would remain on scene and continue to update the public until the fire has reached 100 percent containment.
The cause of the West Fire is under investigation.
Related Content
- Fire burns dozens of homes, hundreds of acres
- Skirball Fire burns 150 acres near Getty Museum
- Woodfin brush fire burns 50 acres, put out Sunday afternoon
- Creek Fire Burns 2,500 Acres in Sylmar Area; Evacuation Orders in Place
- Teen who started fire that burned 48,000 acres ordered to pay $36 million
- Philippines mall fire: Dozens feared dead
- Hospital fire kills dozens in South Korea
- Fire displaces dozens from Cleveland apartment complex
- Fire crews save elderly man trapped inside burning home
- 416 Fire nearly doubles in size to 16,766 acres Sunday; 650+ homes evacuated