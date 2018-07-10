Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amazon delivery driver caught stealing package

It all started Saturday afternoon. Longtime Tremont resident John Tran told News 5 he got a notice from Amazon confir...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It all started Saturday afternoon. Longtime Tremont resident John Tran told News 5 he got a notice from Amazon confirming his package was delivered, complete with a picture of it on his doorstep, so when he got home, he was surprised when it was nowhere to be found.

Scroll for more content...

But when he checked his security camera, connected through his phone, surprise turned to shock.

"I checked my camera, I have a doorbell camera, and I saw the guy deliver the package, then came back around and grabbed my package," John Tran told News 5.

Tran quickly realized the person who dropped his Amazon package off, took a photo of it and confirmed delivery, also picked it up and walked off.

"At first I thought something was wrong with my package, but it didn't make any sense to me," he said.

Tran reported the incident to Amazon customer service, who also showed the package should have and was delivered. He sent them the surveillance video, showing exactly what went down.

Tran told News 5 Amazon took care of it and refunded him immediately, but he's looking for a couple answers too.

"I hope they scrutinize their delivery drivers a little more, as far as background checks. I'm worried about some random person coming down the street and grabbing my package. Not the guy delivering it," he explained.

And just because we know you're curious, about what this was all about?

"It might have been a little heavy, but all it was was a kitchen timer. A $10 kitchen timer," Tran said, "If it ends up that he did steal it, hopefully it was worth his job."

Amazon provided News 5 with this statement:

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages, and we have made things right with the customer."

An Amazon spokesperson also told News 5 they do require background checks from their delivery service partners.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field