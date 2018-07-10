Police: 5-year-old critical, Dad facing DUI charges after crash

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a wreck in which deputies say his father had been drinking and driving.

Scroll for more content...

Jerry Sublasky, 30, is facing charges of aggravated DUI, extreme DUI, aggravated and drug possession in connection with the Sunday morning single-vehicle crash near the area of Signal Butte and Brown roads in Mesa.

His 5-year-old and 11-year old sons were with him. Detectives believe nobody in the car was wearing seat belts.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Sublasky veered off the road, overcorrected an then ran into an iron gate.

The 5-year-old boy was transported with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

The 11-year-old suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

MCSO said Sublasky, who also sustained minor injuries, was released from the Fourth Avenue Jail Monday morning.