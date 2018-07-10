Celebrity's make-up artist surprises moms with makeovers

Janet Jackson headlines Essence Fest tonight, but before that happens, a group of single moms from New Orleans are getting the VIP treatment!

WGNO's Kenny Lopez has the story of how these women got to feel like superstars, just like Janet!

Janet Jackson's make-up artist for the last 12 years, Preston Meneses did the make-up for four lucky women who were selected by Essence on Mother's Day. Cassidy (pictured with Preston above) who is part of Janet's make-up team also helped.

"I think it is important for these women to understand that they can be anything that they want to be. Through make-up, you can paint on something, and you'll feel like a new character, and with a new paint of make-up, it will make you feel stronger," Meneses said.

Cori Murray, Essence Entertainment Director said, "Essence has been in New Orleans for 23 years and it is more than just great music. We really want to give back and strengthen our bonds with the community here."

The four moms selected to get their make-up done by Janet's "glam squad" were: Catrina Trumble, Jerquita Matthews, Tamara Dalton, and Laci Hargrove. They were also treated to tickets to Janet's concert tonight.

"I love it. Growing up I was always obsessed with making women feel good," Meneses said.