A big alligator kept a Florida sheriff's office and wildlife officers busy on Sunday.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a 13-foot gator was spotted at near Venice, Florida.
Law enforcement said the gator was captured as part of an investigation being conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
SCSO said several people used a winch to pull the gator safely from the water before it was taken away by the trapper.
An animal services supervisor, who had been with the sheriff's office 20 years, said this may be the largest gator he had ever been called to remove.
The Facebook post of the alligator, along with the men who helped capture it, has received more than 3,000 shares in less than 24 hours.
Related Content
- Authorities capture 13-foot alligator
- 13-foot alligator captured in Florida park
- Authorities: Alligator had severed arm in it
- Florida authorities find remains of woman killed by alligator
- Alligator gets a prosthetic tail
- 10-foot alligator attacks 1,050-pound horse
- Fugitive grandmother captured after manhunt
- Alligator battles python on Florida golf course
- Coyote Captured On San Francisco Roof
- Plane's final moments captured on camera