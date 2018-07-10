Clear
Large storm damages homes, leaves 21,000 without power

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It appeared that the Valley and the areas surrounding it wouldn't get a taste of monsoon on Sunday. That was until the sun went down.

A dust storm rolled through Casa Grande and storms also hit Maricopa around 8 p.m.

The dust was so strong the ADOT had to close Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. Eastbound traffic was stopped just south of the State Route 187 junction. Westbound was stopped at milepost 200, near Interstate 8. It was closed for about half an hour.

As of Monday, APS reported that about 21,000 statewide customers are without power.

The National Weather Service was getting several reports of near zero visibility along the I-10.

The city of Maricopa saw dust, rain and wind with gusts around 60 miles per hour.

In Buckeye, more than 14,000 APS customers were without power due to multiple outages just before 10 p.m. It's unclear if it was weather related but a storm did go through Buckeye and the rest of the far west Valley. Winds were in excess of 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the dust made it into the Valley with parts of Chandler seeing the most of it, but nothing compared to what Casa Grande experienced. The sky looked a little dusty in downtown Phoenix but the storm had mostly died down by the time it made it there.

