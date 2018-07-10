Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Couple goes to hospital to have a baby, gets pickup truck stolen by hitchhiker

A couple that went to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital to have a baby had their special day marred by a thief who s...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A couple that went to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital to have a baby had their special day marred by a thief who stole their blue 1999 Dodge Ram pickup.

Scroll for more content...

Police departments in Franklin County are now keeping an eye out for the thief who eluded police twice.

According to Sullivan Police Captain Patrick Johnson, the couple was on the way to the hospital in the early morning of July 4 when the man stopped and picked up a hitchhiker, whom he knew. After the couple went inside the hitchhiker was able to obtain the keys and stole the truck.

Police say the suspect was known to hang out at a house in St. Clair so police checked the home and found the suspect and the truck, according to St. Clair Police Chief Bill Hammack. According to Hammack, the suspect saw police and was able to get away by driving through a large field.

Investigators say the suspect was seen later driving on Roller Road outside St. Clair but eluded police again, this time by driving into a wooded area. Officers searched the area and found the truck abandoned by a creek.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name because he hasn't been charged.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field