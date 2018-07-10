Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The age of scooter sharing is upon us

Electric scooters from companies like Bird and Lime have overtaken the streets in several international cities. Now lawmakers are struggling to regulate the newest thing in urban mobility. CNNMoney's Samuel Burke reports.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 5:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 5:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Uber is going to add the ability to find a scooter in its app, part of a $335 million round of funding for scooter startup Lime.

The partnership would include Uber branding on the scooters, which are now in 70 cities -- including Seattle and Los Angeles. It could give Lime a push in the newly competitive rent-a-scooter market, where it is going up against leader Bird Rides. The new deal, lead by Alphabet's venture capital company GV, values Lime at $1.1 billion. CNN previously reported that Bird Rides is valued at $2 billion.

It's the latest partnership in a fast moving race between Uber and Lyft to expand beyond cars into any possible form of transit people might take. That includes bikes, scooters, and possibly public transportation.

Related: Uber and Lyft want to be about so much more than cars

"Uber will work with us as a strategic partner in the electric scooter space to offer people a greater variety of transportation modes at their fingertips and make it increasingly easy to live without a car," Lime said in a blog post.

Earlier this month, Lyft announced it was acquiring US bike-sharing company Motivate for an undisclosed amount. Uber purchased electric bike company Jump for $100 million earlier this year. It recently launched a new division headed by Rachel Holt dedicated to branching out to non-car forms of transportation, which it calls "new modalities."

Related: The product is banned in some cities. The company is valued at $2 billion

"Our investment and partnership in Lime is another step towards our vision of becoming a one stop shop for all your transportation needs," Holt said in a statement. "Lime already has an expansive footprint, and we're excited to incorporate their scooters into the Uber app so consumers have another fast, affordable option to get around their city, especially to and from public transit."

The company isn't sharing details about how it will work or when the new features will be rolled out at this time, according to a spokesperson.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field