Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local dance team encounters dancing bears at competition

A Mid-Michigan dance team going for the gold in Tennessee found some unlikely competition from the local wildlife....

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 6:07 AM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Mid-Michigan dance team going for the gold in Tennessee found some unlikely competition from the local wildlife.

Scroll for more content...

More than 50 families from Extreme Dance Arts in Saginaw traveled to the state for the Nexstar National Dance Competition earlier this week.

Sonya Campbell said when she and several girls, ages ranging from six to 17, arrived Wednesday at their cabin in the Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg, they were shocked to find large bears hanging out around the front of their rooms.

"We were loud and the bears didn't care about us, they just were chillin' and putting on a little show," Campbell said.

The bears had a routine of their own.

Campbell posted a video to Facebook showing two bears appearing to "slow dance" in the middle of the road.

Apparently, the bears are frequent visitors of the establishment.

"Our cabin is high up on the mountain and there is a log from previous visitors and all of their experiences in the cabin. The log mentioned locking you car doors because the bears know how to open them," she said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field