Local hero to be honored for saving boater's life

A local hero will be recognized by the community after he saved a boater's life.
The Zilwaukee City Council will honor Gary Humpert for saving the life of 62-year-old Danny Behling.
The incident happened June 5 near the Zilwaukee Bridge. Officials said Behling had just launched his boat when high winds drew it away from shore and into the Saginaw River.
Behling tried to swim after it and began to struggle.
Humpert, from Saginaw Auto Collission, was eating lunch nearby the water and saw what was happening. He pulled Behling from the Saginaw River and did chest compressions until help arrived.
