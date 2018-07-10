Clear
Local soldier surprises family with homecoming during amusement park show

A military hero gives his family the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County....

A military hero gives his family the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County.

United States Army Sergeant, James Miller of York County, arranged to be reunited with his family at one of the amusement parks diving shows, after spending a year in Afghanistan.

"It's awesome to be home and to be able to hold the kids, you know, thankfully nothing happened while I was gone so I could come home to my beautiful daughters and lovely wife in one piece," said Sergeant James Miller, U.S. Army.

An emotional reunion for his wife Heidi and three daughters Hailie, Harmoni and Haidyn, who all watched in awe from the crowd.

For his oldest daughter, the moment was one she says she won't forget.

"Tomorrow is my graduation party and I was really sad that he wasn't going to be here in time but he is so it's really exciting, I'm really happy," said Hailie Reifsnyder, daughter.

"I'm about to go to college so I'm really happy he is here now so I can make memories before I leave," she added.

"It's so nice to know I have his help again because I broke down so many times not having him there to help me with the littlest things so it's going to be quite the adjustment again to have my husband home," said Heidi Miller, wife.

His wife, Heidi says she was taken back with emotions, just watching her girls reactions.

"The girls said to me, 'finally daddy is home,' so it just melts my heart that they missed him so much," said Miller.

"I loved it because and the little two love coming to the dive show so we figured it would be the best way to maybe do it for the girls," said Sergeant Miller.

"I'm surprised I didn't cry just seeing all the three girls but seeing her crying I almost did myself so, still trying to hold them back, it's just great to see the family again," added Sergeant Miller.

