Man arrested after ramming several law enforcement cars

A Sioux City, Iowa man was arrested over the weekend. According to a police report, the man rammed into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser and a Dakota County Sheriff's Office vehicle during a pursuit Friday evening in South Sioux City.

An NSP sergeant became involved in a pursuit at approximately 6:20 p.m. when a suspect being pursued by the South Sioux City Police Department approached the intersection of 29th St and Highway 77. The suspect was traveling at approximately 80 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone and passing vehicles on the right shoulder.

The vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet pickup, then went eastbound on Interstate 129, with speeds nearing 100 miles per hour. At this point, the NSP sergeant was able to get in front of the suspect vehicle and attempted to slow it down, while a DCSO deputy approached from the rear. The suspect then intentionally rammed the NSP cruiser from behind.

As the suspect crossed in Iowa, NSP and DCSO continued the pursuit until Iowa authorities could arrive. After a short period of time on Interstate 29 in Iowa, the suspect exited at Singing Hills, but lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the median. The suspect then intentionally rammed the DCSO unit and the NSP unit a second time. The suspect attempted to flee again, but the vehicle became stuck. The entire pursuit last approximately five minutes.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol arrived on scene and quickly took the suspect into custody. Larry Johnson II, 43, of Sioux City, Iowa, faces charges in both states. Nebraska charges include attempted assault on an officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

Johnson was lodged in Woodbury County Jail. No NSP personnel were injured. The DCSO deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.