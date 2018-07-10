Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey: We were saddened

Scroll for more content...

According to Robin Wright, she and Kevin Spacey were more co-workers than friends.

The actress sat down with Savannah Guthrie for an interview which aired Monday on "Today."

It marked the first time Wright has spoken publicly since Spacey was fired from their hit Netflix series "House of Cards" after accusations of sexual misconduct.

"We were co-workers, really," she said. "We never socialized outside of work."

Spacey portrayed devious politician Frank Underwood and Wright stars as his wife, Claire Underwood.

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed in October about an alleged encounter with Spacey at a party in 1986, during which Spacey made a sexual advance toward the then 14-year-old Rapp.

At the time of Rapp's accusation, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, but apologized for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

Days after the initial accusation by Rapp, CNN published an investigation in which "House of Cards" production staff accused Spacey of sexual harassment and one incident of sexual assault. The next day, Netflix announced they would not continue the series if Spacey was part of it.

Related: 'House of Cards' employees allege sexual harassment, assault by Kevin Spacey

A publicist who has since parted ways with the actor said at the time that Spacey was seeking unspecified treatment. Spacey has not commented on the allegations beyond his initial apology to Rapp.

The show suspended production before resuming with Wright's character as the focus.

'House of Cards' shares presidential message

She said the cast and crew "were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened" by what happened.

She and Spacey were "respectful" and "professional" with each other, but she added that she has not spoken with him since the scandal broke and wouldn't even know how to reach him.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups where we would giggle," she said. "I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

Wright said she's been the victim of sexual harassment before and reflected on the conversation surrounding sexual harassment.

"It's about power, and once you overpower someone, that person then becomes vulnerable," she said. "And this last year, I think, has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation."

The sixth and final season of "House of Cards" is set to debut this fall.