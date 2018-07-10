Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

History behind the running of the bulls (2015)

The annual running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, kicks off this week. Find out the history behind the gore-y tradition.

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 9:37 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

At least nine people have been injured in the opening days of the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, according to Red Cross officials.

The 400-year-old tradition takes place each morning over eight days during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona in northern Spain. The festival runs from July 6 to July 14. The bull run -- known as the "encierro" -- started on July 7.

The Red Cross in Navarra said five people were taken to hospitals in the first running on Saturday and four people were taken in the second running on Sunday. The extent of injuries was not immediately available.

Reuters reported that one person was gored during the opening day of the bull run.

The Red Cross said it assisted nearly 100 people over the two runs.

Injuries are common during the bull run. Between 1910 and 2014, 15 people have died from gorings.

Learn more about the history of the Running of Bulls

Traditionally, the bull run was used as a way of getting the bulls from the city outskirts to the bull ring.

After the launching of two rockets, the bulls charge behind amateur daredevils, many dressed in traditional white attire with dashes of red, for 825 meters (half a mile) which is the distance between the corral and the bull ring, according to the festival website.

The morning runs through the pavement of the old town streets last between three and 10 minutes.

The event ends with an evening bullfight, during which the bulls are eventually killed by matadors.

The bull run is the marque event of the fiesta celebrated in honor of San Fermin, patron saint of Navarra. Other activities include concerts and parades. The weekends of the fiesta traditionally draw the largest crowds, tripling Pamplona's population of about 200,000.

In recent years, animal rights groups have criticized the event for its treatment of the bulls.

Tag along with CNN in virtual reality for an inside look at the festival.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field