Woman dies after exposure to nerve agent

1. Thai cave rescue

The world is watching with bated breath as divers and rescue crews work to free 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, where they've been trapped for more than two weeks. So far, five boys have been rescued. Yesterday, four boys were carried to safety. Rescue operations resumed this morning, and as of 6 a.m. ET, a fifth boy has been successfully brought out through the complex tunnels of the cave system. While the rescue process is long and treacherous, Thai authorities seem optimistic. The local governor praised yesterday's "very smooth operation," and local officials said the condition of first four rescued boys is "not that bad." In addition to Thai forces, the team of rescuers includes experts and volunteer divers from Europe, Asia and Australia, as well as 36 US Pacific Command military personnel.

2. UK nerve agent poisoning

A UK woman mysteriously poisoned by a Soviet-era nerve agent has died, and authorities are now treating her death as a murder. Dawn Sturgess and Charles Rowley fell ill in the town of Amesbury at the end of June. It was determined the pair had somehow been exposed to Novichok, a powerful nerve agent that was allegedly used in the March 2018 poisoning of a Russian double agent and his daughter. Authorities still don't know how, when or why the British pair were exposed to the same chemical, but Sturgess' death is a tragic complication. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "shocked and appalled" by the death, and UK government officials have called on Russia to provide an explanation for the incident.

3. Russia investigation

White House attorney Rudy Giuliani had a lot to say yesterday about the ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling. He told CNN's Dana Bash that the White House contested a request from special counsel Robert Mueller to interview White House chief of staff John Kelly. Giuliani acknowledged the White House not agreeing to an interview with a member of Trump's staff was new, given that other key staffers, including Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, have spoken with investigators. On ABC's "This Week," the former New York City mayor said President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the probe into ex-White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, and appeared to claim the president asked Comey to give Flynn "a break." This is in direct opposition to Trump's own version of events, since he has denied ever speaking with Comey about Flynn.

4. Afghanistan attack

A US soldier was killed Saturday in what US military officials are calling an "apparent insider attack" in Afghanistan. Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California, died and two other American service members were wounded in the attack, which occurred while they were advising local forces at an Afghan military facility. The incident is currently under investigation. This is the third combat fatality in Afghanistan this year.

5. Immigration

The Trump Administration has taken a step forward in complying with a federal court order to unite the thousands of children who have been separated from their families at the southern US border. On Saturday, the administration released the names of all of the children under the age of 5 who have been separated from their families; more than 100 in all. A US District Court Judge in California ordered the list to be handed over by Saturday evening as he considers whether to extend the Tuesday deadline to reunify the families. But government officials say they need additional time to track down dozens of parents who are no longer in custody, including 19 who were already deported.

