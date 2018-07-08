Clear

Squads on point at Essence Empowerment

For some the Essence Empowerment attendees, the day started right with getting fit and dancing it off. According to E...

Posted: Jul. 8, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 8, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For some the Essence Empowerment attendees, the day started right with getting fit and dancing it off. According to Essence Festival's Candace Montgomery, they've got a lot in store for folks heading downtown this weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Montgomery is in charge of live events, and she's say's they've laid all on the line,

"I can barely contain my my excitement. because you've been working on this for over a year. So to come here and the culmination of everything all at once, I can barely sleep at night actually."

Essence Fest claims this year as their biggest. Montgomery says, "We've put a lot of effort and emphasis on trying to be more innovative, have more innovative programming, we have a larger footprint, previously 725,000 square feet, now at 900,00 sq ft."

The Empowerment Experience is once again free, but attendees are asked to download the festival app to enter.

Last year's runaway hit comedy 'Girls Trip', featuring 4 women to come to NOLA for Essence Fest has also been a boon to this year's festival. A fact not lost on the organizers, and an opportunity to capitalize on the trend.

"We have really kinda tapped into the whole mind set of 'squads' through our entire promotional campaign. We've been talking to people 'if your squad is your frat, your sorority, or your sister circle, your aunts and uncles, whatever your squad is, we've been telling you to bring them down, and people have been responding in droves," said Montgomery.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine and slowly warming back up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers