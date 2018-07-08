Clear

Children among victims taken to hospital after porch collapses in Hartford

Officials say 12 people were taken to the hospital after a porch on a home in Hartford collapsed on Saturday night....

Posted: Jul. 8, 2018 12:18 PM
Updated: Jul. 8, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials say 12 people were taken to the hospital after a porch on a home in Hartford collapsed on Saturday night.

Scroll for more content...

It happened at a three-family home on Campfield Avenue, around 8:40 p.m., where neighbors said a birthday party was being held.

Fire officials said about 20 family members were gathering on the small, rear second-floor porch when the floor gave out at 91-93 Campfield Avenue, sending people tumbling to the first-floor level.

The drop was between 15 and 20 feet.

"I heard like a big boom like something exploded," said Nayda Garcia, of Hartford.

Officials said 12 people were taken to Hartford Hospital, the youngest patients being infants.

"Nothing life-threatening it appears at this time, there were many from walking wounded to the partial light feeling of paralysis. They range in age from infants all the way up to middle age," said Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Harry Tulier.

The residence has been deemed habitable and the cause of the structural failure remains under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine and slowly warming back up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers