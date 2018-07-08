Clear

Giuliani on Cohen cooperating: God bless him

Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, says he is "very confident" Michael Cohen does not have any negative information on the President.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that he isn't concerned about Michael Cohen potentially cooperating with federal prosecutors.

"I don't know what he has to flip over," Giuliani said of Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, on CNN's "State of the Union." "What I do know is there is no evidence of wrongdoing with President Trump. So we're very comfortable. If he believes it's in his best interest to cooperate, God bless him. He should cooperate. I think the man has been horribly treated by the people he's going to cooperate with, but sometimes you have no other choice."

Giuliani also said that if Cohen tells the truth, "we're home free."

The comments follow an interview Cohen had with ABC News last week in which he suggested that his loyalties had shifted.

Although he had once famously said that he would take a bullet for his boss, Cohen told ABC News, "My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will. I put family and country first."

Cohen also refused to follow Trump's lead to cast the FBI in a negative light over the April raids on his home, hotel room and office. Last week he also scrubbed all mentions of Trump from his Twitter bio and other social media.

CNN has reported that Cohen has felt increasingly isolated from the President in the wake of April's raids. Cohen has been under criminal investigation because of his business dealings, the Justice Department has said. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

On ABC News' "This Week," Giuliani said that there has not been discussion about pardoning Cohen.

"You can't abridge your power to do it. That's something you can decide down the road one way or the other," he said.

