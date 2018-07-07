Clear

New law authorizes state to crackdown on unlicensed care homes

Governor David Ige signed House Bill 1911 into law on Friday, which gives Hawaii Department of Health the right of en...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Governor David Ige signed House Bill 1911 into law on Friday, which gives Hawaii Department of Health the right of entry to investigate any care facilities that are reported for operating without a license or certificate.

Scroll for more content...

"This stops right it in its path.. all these illegal un-certified care homes," Mizuno said.

The law is intended to ensure that the roughly 2,000 licensed and certified community care homes , serving 13,000 elderly and disabled in Hawaii are protected, with proper licensing and certification requirements by the State Department of Health.

"It's important to remind everyone that there are regulations, there are standards there are qualifications that they have to have in order to engage in this Business in the state of Hawaii," chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health, Senator Rosalyn Baker said.

Rep. Mizuno says he introduced House Bill 1911 after finding out that some of the legitimate care home operators we're giving up their licenses to provide illegal underground care. Some, which he adds have avoided inspections.

"Without a bill like this how can you complete with an unlicensed care home.. Who is not paying any taxes, doesn't have a criminal background check, doesn't have liability insurance--can do what they want-- can have basically 10 to 20 people if they want to. That would've devastated the industry, so this was an important bill for the caregiver industry," he said. "Two words.. consumer protection."

Violators of the law may be found guilty of a misdemeanor and can face a of $100 per day for the first violation and $1,000 for the third violation.

"The key is that it is going to be a criminal misdemeanor and if they get that on the record, and can't get that off they're done. They will probably never be able to practice care giving again," Mizuno added.

In addition, the law penalizes providers who knowingly refer or transfer patients to the unlicensed facilities.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers