Clear

Suspect kills man who twice tried to steal motorcycle, police say

Police said a man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man after he tried to steal a motorcycle in South County...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police said a man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man after he tried to steal a motorcycle in South County.

Scroll for more content...

Neville Wright, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle.

Police say Thomas Hearst, Jr., 31, and a passenger drove to an apartment complex in South County on Tuesday hoping to steal a motorcycle. However, the owner interrupted them and they had trouble getting the motorcycle onto their truck.

Police say the two tried again on Wednesday and were confronted by the motorcycle's owner, who then got into a car with Wright and followed the thieves down a street with no outlet.

Wright then allegedly got out of his car and walked towards the black pick-up truck the thieves were in and fired a warning shot in the air.

As Hearst, Jr. tried to get away, Wright fired a shot through the truck's front window and kept shooting as the truck kept driving.

Police say Hearst later died from a gunshot wound.

Wright is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers