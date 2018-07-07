Suspect kills man who twice tried to steal motorcycle, police say

Police said a man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man after he tried to steal a motorcycle in South County.

Neville Wright, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle.

Police say Thomas Hearst, Jr., 31, and a passenger drove to an apartment complex in South County on Tuesday hoping to steal a motorcycle. However, the owner interrupted them and they had trouble getting the motorcycle onto their truck.

Police say the two tried again on Wednesday and were confronted by the motorcycle's owner, who then got into a car with Wright and followed the thieves down a street with no outlet.

Wright then allegedly got out of his car and walked towards the black pick-up truck the thieves were in and fired a warning shot in the air.

As Hearst, Jr. tried to get away, Wright fired a shot through the truck's front window and kept shooting as the truck kept driving.

Police say Hearst later died from a gunshot wound.

Wright is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.