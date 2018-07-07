Clear

Second case of measles confirmed in the Portland Metro area

A second case of measles has been confirmed in the Portland metro area.Multnomah County health officials say t...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A second case of measles has been confirmed in the Portland metro area.

Scroll for more content...

Multnomah County health officials say the person diagnosed Friday had been in close contact with a person diagnosed last week.

The county said the Health Department's Communicable Disease Services has alerted the second person and is making sure the person stays at home and away from other people.

The first case was confirmed on June 27. Officials say it occurred in a person who spent time at a Gresham childcare center.

The person is believed to have been infected with measles while traveling outside the country. Officials say it was the first case reported in the Portland metro area since 2014.

Anyone with questions about measles infections or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their local county health department.

Clackamas County Public Health 503-655-8411

Clark County Public Health 360-397-8182

Multnomah County Public Health 503-988-3406

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers