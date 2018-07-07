CBP officers protect and save lives at Atlanta airport

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Customs and Border Protection officers are keeping an eye on international passengers and goods coming into the airport.

But for two officers, their role went from protector to life saver for two passengers who suffered medical emergencies. It was here last month a Florida man returning from Paris collapsed.

Just a week later, a woman from India collapsed. In both cases, CBP officers jumped into action. First they gave CPR and hooked them up to an AED to electronically shock their hearts.

CBP supervisor Charles Harding tells CBS46 reporter Vince Sims this isn't a regular part of the job, but he's glad he could help.

"Probably the most meaningful thing so far in my 15 plus years career with CBP. I've done a lot a lot of things in my career. This is the first time I've actually helped someone save someone's life," said Harding.