PD: State Police and SWAT resolve situation with barricaded person

Connecticut State Police have resolved an incident with a barricaded subject in Ellington, according to Trooper Kelly Grant.
Grant said Troop C responded to West Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning to a possible barricaded, suicidal person.
The matter was resolved peacefully and the person walked outside to troopers, and will be transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to Grant.
Route 83 in Ellington was closed from Big Y to Middle Butcher Road while Police investigated and attempted to make contact with the person. It has since reopened.
"If it hasn't already, the shelter in place will be lifted soon," Grant said.
Vernon Police said there was no impact to town residents.
